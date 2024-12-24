FOR-A America Made 2024 a Year of Software-Defined Solutions

The past year was focused on FOR-A America’s software-defined workflows and developing technologies that ease the transition from SDI to IP. With new products such as the SMPTE ST 2110 resource sharing software, Hi-RDS; and the software-based live production platform, SOAR-A (Software Optimized Appliance Revolutionized by FOR-A); FOR-A’s resources offer solutions that solve customer needs today and tomorrow.

[ST 2110: An Introduction]

FOR-A’s live production ecosystem works with all flavors of IP, featuring full support for ST 2110 standards. Showcased throughout the year were “bridge" technologies, such as the FA-1616 multi-channel processor and the SOAR-A Edge IP transport appliance, which enable a flexible SDI-to-IP live production workflow.

"We've been very busy developing solutions that provide the greatest creative flexibility for our customers," said Satoshi Kanemura, president, FOR-A America. "We don't design anything without taking the pulse of our customers and the industry overall. In response to their feedback, FOR-A is focused on creating highly customizable SDI-to-IP-based solutions with the power and features to produce dynamic content at a very accessible price point."

[Hottest Pro AV Trends in 2025]

FOR-A America enjoyed large-scale sales to premiere mobile truck companies, corporations, and houses of worship in 2024, with multi-channel signal processors, multi viewers, routers, and LED displays seeing a dramatic uptick in sales this year. “We’ve been extremely busy with a range of customers throughout this past year,” added Kanemura. “New partnerships and the introduction of innovative software-defined technology were huge highlights. We look forward to more boundary-breaking developments from our R&D staff in Tokyo in 2025 as we continue to forge new relationships while providing total support to existing customers.”