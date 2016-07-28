FlyingTee and SunBriteTV Partner for Golf Entertainment Facility

FlyingTee and SunBriteTV are joining forces to work on a new top-of-the-line golf entertainment facility, featuring three stories of golf bays, opening in Tulsa this June with a progressive take on the traditional driving range.

Each bay features its own screen

More than 60 SunBriteTV outdoor displays were installed by Ford AV to complement the golf destination’s mission by delivering swing analysis, course simulation and ball-tracking information to every bay.

The 53,000 square-foot golf destination has been in development since 2013. The team at FlyingTee created a golf entertainment platform that allows a wide variety of golf games like “Darts” to playing a full virtual round at one of many famous golf courses. Ford AV’s solution for delivering this information to each of the 60 semi-covered bays was 60 SunBriteTV 32” Pro Series outdoor screens functioning as heads-up displays.

“One of the biggest reasons we went with SunBriteTV for this installation was because they have a business model to partner with commercial integrators,” said Michael Burton, Senior Account Manager, Ford AV. “This allowed us to develop a strong relationship and know that these products would be supported during installation and after the facility was up and running. We also love the quality and durability of their product.”

Beyond SunBriteTV’s affordability and industry-recognized customer service, Burton needed screens that would be reliable year-round in Oklahoma’s volatile weather as well as the facility’s extended hours of operation.

As part of FlyingTee’s high-tech offerings, guests have the ability to play four social or solo games and 18 different real-world golf course simulations. On the SunBriteTV screens, flags are superimposed to represent each hole of famous courses like Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. For a break in between rounds, FlyingTee’s three floors allow three different atmospheres. Amateurs and experts alike mingle at the sports bar on the first floor; the second floor is a cozier choice designed for date nights and small groups while the top level is made for large parties and serves flite-style dishes.

Each floor has additional SunBriteTV models for entertainment and lounging. Like their informational counterparts in the bays, these models are proven to withstand rain, snow, ice, salt corrosion, humidity, insects and also feature an internal heating and cooling system that guarantee displays work between -40 and 122 F.