Float4’s Alexandre Simionescu to Present on the Main Stage at ISE 2019

Float4 principal and creative director Alexandre Simionescu is set to take to the Main Stage at ISE 2019 to make a 30-minute presentation titled “Immersive Environments: When Digital Experiences Become Physical Spaces.”

The presentation will take place Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Stage located in the center of Hall 8 in the RAI Centre.

“Physical spaces have long been considered the extreme opposite of digital experiences," Simionescu said. "As technology has evolved over the past decade, we’ve witnessed a steady increase of digital experiences in physical spaces across a multitude of sectors; some of which I will be exploring in my ISE 2019 presentation."



During his presentation, Simionescu will examine the convergence of technology, and how it can transform established notions of interactivity. The presentation will also explore how physical spaces are becoming more responsive through the integration of these new technologies.

Simionescu added that he is "excited to be at ISE 2019, and honored to be one of the Main Stage presenters at the world’s largest exhibition for AV and system integration professionals."