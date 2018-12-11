FLEXspace: From Learning Space Examples, to Planning and Assessment Tools and a Research Community (Campus Technology)

"FLEXspace, the Flexible Learning Environments eXchange, has changed over time, starting out in 2013 as a great place to showcase and exemplify learning spaces, then rapidly growing to include a comprehensive toolset for planning and assessing these spaces, and now connecting a vibrant research community."—Source: Campus Technology

Lisa Stephens and Rebecca Frazee are FLEXspace.org pioneers. These two are leading the way for active learning classroom design. Read more about FLEXspace and why it is much more than an online portal—it's a dynamic community of AV/IT technologists, designers, end users, librarians, and faculty.