FLEXspace: Building the Resource, Fostering the Community (Campus Technology)

"Over the New Year, CT visited with Lisa Stephens, the Senior Strategist for Academic Innovation in the Office of the SUNY Provost and Assistant Dean of the University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. She has guided FLEXspace.org as its Executive Director since its inception."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Planning new or revamped learning spaces often involves many different campus stakeholders, but "when the core campus team of faculty, planners, and AV/IT folks are all in agreement on the basic parameters, it saves a lot of time, effort, and resources," notes FLEXspace Executive Director Lisa Stephens. The FLEXspace platform provides resources to help get everyone on the same page, from archived materials to video tutorials.