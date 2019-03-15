Five Principles for Thinking Like a Futurist (via EDUCAUSE Review)

"In 2018 we celebrated the fifty-year anniversary of the founding of the Institute for the Future (IFTF). No other futures organization has survived for this long; we've actually survived our own forecasts! In these five decades we learned a lot, and we still believe—even more strongly than before—that systematic thinking about the future is absolutely essential for helping people make better choices today, whether you are an individual or a member of an educational institution or government organization. We view short-termism as the greatest threat not only to organizations but to society as a whole."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thinking like a futurist means more than just making predictions. It can also help develop pathways to making your visions for the future of higher ed into actionable reality. EDUCAUSE Review shares the core principles.