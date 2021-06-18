Extron Ships DTP2 Wallplate Transmitter for 4K60 HDMI

The What:Extron has announced the immediate availability of the DTP2 T 201 D, a one-gang decorator-style transmitter for sending HDMI signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded Cat-x cable to an Extron DTP-enabled product.

The WHat Else: The DTP2 T 201 D facilitates the reliable transmission of HDMI signals, supporting CEC pass-through and embedded HD lossless audio formats. Enabling direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices, DDC communication of EDID and HDCP is continuously maintained between a source and display. This wallplate transmitter also provides integrator-friendly features designed to help simplify installation and can be remotely powered over the shielded twisted pair cable. The DTP2 T 201 D wallplate transmitter can be used in point-to-point applications or integrated with an Extron IN1800 Series presentation switcher or other DTP-enabled products to support sources at remote locations.

“Providing AV connections in tight places and extending those signals over long distances continue to be a challenge for integrators,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “The wall-mountable form factor of the DTP2 T 201 D addresses this challenge and enables remote transmission of 4K/60 signals within our complete line of DTP2 products.”

The Bottom Line: The DTP2 T 201 D supports video resolutions up to 4K60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and complies with HDCP 2.3. The one-gang wall-mountable form factor of the DTP2 T 201 D provides the convenience of placing AV connectivity precisely where it is needed.