Extron Ships 4K Videowall Processors for Mid-Sized Applications

The What: Extron is now shipping the Quantum Ultra Connect 84 and Quantum Ultra Connect 128 videowall processors. Offering eight or 12 HDMI inputs for systems with up to four or eight displays, they deliver the same scaling and real-time performance as Extron's Quantum Ultra processors.

The What Else: Quantum Ultra Connect videowall processors feature integrated IN4HDMI input and OUT4HDMI output cards. Quantum Ultra Connect 84 includes two input cards, accepting eight HDMI signals up to 2K, four HDMI signals up to 4K30, or two signals up to 4K60. The output card delivers from one to four outputs at resolutions from 1024x768 to 4K60.

Quantum Ultra Connect 128 features three input cards, allowing 12 HDMI signals up to 2K, six up to 4K30, or three up to 4K60. It has two output cards, providing from two to eight outputs.

Vector 4K scaling and HyperLane high-speed video bus technologies produce accurate output and deliver real-time performance. Features include custom output resolutions, input and output video rotation, bezel compensation, and flexible window placement that allows side-by-side, overlap, and picture-in-picture image positioning. For HDCP-encrypted content, Extron Key Minder and SpeedSwitch Technology facilitate virtually instantaneous switching. RS-232, USB, and Ethernet interfaces provide direct control system connection, streamlining integration and videowall operation by eliminating the need for a dedicated control computer.

“Videowalls have become commonplace for schools, stores, hospitals, and corporate lobbies to share information, entertain, and advertise products and services,” said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. “Quantum Ultra Connect provides a cost-effective processing solution for tiled displays and LED walls, while providing complete flexibility of how the content is displayed.”

The Bottom Line: Both models include features such as EDID Minder and HDCP authorization that simplify source integration. The features and capabilities of the Quantum Ultra Connect videowall processor make it well suited for small to medium-sized videowalls of nearly any display type.