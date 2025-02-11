Extron Product News: New NAV Capabilities, Dante Card, and Audio Processors

ISE 2025 wasn't the only place to catch new product releases. Extron was busy at work last week, unveiling an update to NAV and a new Dante card to enhance video wall processing.

Here's what to know about each release.

New NAV Capabilities

(Image credit: Extron)

NAV has been updated with a range of features that bring powerful, new capabilities to the platform. NAVigator Redundancy adds an additional layer of protection to the highly reliable NAVigator System Manager. Automated System Backup complements the NAVigator Redundancy feature by enabling scheduled backups of configuration data. NAVigator now integrates with Active Directory, streamlining centralized user management and permission authentication. Additionally, the NAV System now supports IPv4/v6 Dual Stack streaming video and audio over multicast IPv6.

“We designed our award-winning NAV Systems to be a future-proof solution that supports continuous improvement and innovation,” says Casey Hall, Chief Marketing Officer for Extron. “This latest update offers enhanced redundancy, improved backups, and streamlined management capabilities, in addition to a host of other features. Our flexible and powerful firmware is developed in-house to respond to evolving needs, ensuring lasting value from NAV System hardware.”

The NAV Pro AV over IP Series is the only solution designed for the enterprise network. The patented PURE3 codec delivers lossless 4K/60 4:4:4 video with ultra-low latency and efficient bit rates while tolerating the bursty network traffic found on converged networks. PURE3 is the only codec specifically designed for the Pro AV industry that delivers robust, pristine video on converged or isolated networks.

New Dante Card for Quantum Ultra II Videowall Processing Systems

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron's new Quantum OUT32AT output card for Quantum Ultra II video wall processors provide direct connection to Dante systems. It delivers up to 32 stereo pairs of digital audio from a videowall system to a Dante audio network. Audio for each Dante stereo pair can originate from a source connected to an Extron Quantum IN4FOX3 or Quantum IN4HDMI 4K PLUS input card. Alternatively, it can follow the active program audio for any of up to 20 available canvases. A single Quantum OUT32AT output card can support an entire Quantum Ultra II system, simplifying audio management and videowall design.

Quantum Ultra II is the next generation of Extron video wall processors, providing future-ready connectivity and throughput capabilities. Its HyperLane video bus delivers unmatched real‑time performance with a throughput of up to 500 Gbps. The FOX3 connectors and 18 Gbps HDMI connectors on the 4K input and output cards support resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 with full HDCP 2.3 compliance, and 8K/60 sources can be accommodated as a quad-path signal. Embedded audio from any source can be routed to each active canvas or a Dante audio network. The processor can support up to 20 canvases with mixed resolutions and screen orientations. Features such as portrait and landscape output support, output overlap, and custom output resolutions ensure display compatibility. RS-232, USB, and Ethernet interfaces provide direct connection to control systems.

Extron Videowall Configuration Software (VCS) and SIS commands facilitate audio mapping, with Dante Controller software enabling advanced Quantum OUT32AT card configuration. Primary and secondary Dante Ethernet ports provide redundancy for maximum uptime.

Extron Introduces New Audio Processors for 8K HDMI De-Embedding and Embedding

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron released two new additions to its expanding family of 8K products. The DA2 HD 8K AE is a two-output 8K HDMI distribution amplifier that extracts two-channel LPCM audio from the HDMI input signal and converts it to analog audio. Its analog output is configurable for stereo or dual-mono signals. Additionally, the DA2 HD 8K AI two-output 8K HDMI distribution amplifier accepts separate two‑channel analog audio and converts it to 16‑bit LPCM audio at 48 kHz for embedding onto the HDMI output signal.

These HDCP 2.3-compliant products feature Extron EDID Minder Plus. This technology supports additional memory blocks for displays that convey advanced features via both EDID and DisplayID for proper management of the extended EDID information required to reliably display and distribute 5K and 21:9 aspect ratio content. They are loaded with more features and capabilities that streamline integration and operation. The DA2 HD 8K AE and DA2 HD 8K AI ensure high quality and reliable system operation in a wide variety of professional environments, from presentation venues to esports arenas.

The DA2 HD 8K AE audio de-embedder and DA2 HD 8K AI audio embedder are designed and engineered for commercial AV applications with 8K video resolution requirements. Both models provide two outputs that support HDMI 2.1 data rates up to 40.1 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12‑bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats. Other features include input cable equalization, output muting, audio configuration, Key Minder that continuously verifies HDCP compliance, and more. The embedder also offers audio gain and attenuation adjustment and +5 VDC, 250 mA power on each output for external peripheral devices. With these many audio and video capabilities, the DA2 HD 8K AE audio de-embedder and DA2 HD 8K AI embedder meet the industry needs for audio processing and distribution of high data rate HDMI signals to standard and ultra-wide aspect ratio displays such as 21:9 and 5K.