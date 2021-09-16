Extron Presentation Switchers Now Enhanced With Quad-Control Processors

The What: Extron is upgrading its presentation switchers with quad-core control processors for ultra-fast, dependable and secure performance. The new IPCP Q models within the DTP CrossPoint Series and IN Presentation Switcher Series feature Extron's latest, most powerful control processors.

The What Else: The Extron DTP CrossPoint 4K Series delivers all of the technologically advanced capabilities required to design and integrate an AV system in one enclosure. These versatile matrix switchers are available in 10 x 8, 8 x 6, 8 x 4 and 8 x 2 sizes. They include 4K inputs and outputs, built-in Extron Vector 4K scaling technology, integrated DTP and XTP signal extension, comprehensive audio DSP capabilities with built-in AEC, an integrated audio power amplifier, and a built-in control processor for complete AV system control.

The DTP2 CrossPoint 82 delivers all the core functionality of a conventional AV system, in a single enclosure that replaces as many as ten separate components. In addition to saving substantial space in a rack, the compact enclosure makes it easy to standardize on a common system design throughout a facility, and to adapt this DTP2 CrossPoint matrix switcher to many different environments where equipment space may be limited.

The IN1808 Series, eight-input seamless presentation switchers with 18 Gbps support and uncompromised 4K/60 @ 4:4:4 video scaling. They feature the Extron-exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine with 30-bit internal video processing for outstanding image upscaling and downscaling.

The IN1608 xi can serve as the central component for audio system integration. It includes eight-input audio switching, two mic/line inputs, HDMI audio embedding and de-embedding, and several audio processing features for mixing, ducking, tone adjustments, and more.

The Bottom Line: Extron's new quad-control processors deliver significantly enhanced processing power and offer up to four times more memory for increased deployment speeds and improved runtime functionality. This new series is designed to excel within even the most demanding AV applications.