Extron Features New TouchLink Interface

The What: Extron is introducing the TLI Pro 201 TouchLink Interface. The TLI Pro 201 allows a third-party 4K touchscreen display to be used as a point of control within an Extron IP Link Pro or Pro xi control system.

The What Else: This unique interface includes a scaled HDCP 2.2-compliant HDMI input for video preview, supporting resolutions up to 4K/30. The scaled output supports signal resolutions up to 4K/30 at 4:4:4. The TLI Pro 201 has an embedded universal interactive display driver that supports most touchscreens. In addition, it also features the convenience of PoE, which allows it to receive power and communication over a single Ethernet cable.

The Bottom Line: As with all TouchLink Pro touch panels, the TLI Pro 201 operates using a standard network infrastructure and is easy to install with reliable and cost-effective Ethernet cable. All TouchLink Pro products are customized using Extron GUI Designer software. This powerful interface design software offers ready-to-use resource kits to help design a wide variety of interfaces for rooms and presentation environments.