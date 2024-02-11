Extron Expands the XPA Ultra FX Lineup with High Power and Energy Savings

In case you missed the news, Extron recently introduced the XPA U 4004 FX four-channel, multi‑zone audio power amplifier. This ENERGY STAR qualified, high performance amplifier can deliver 400 watts simultaneously into 8 ohm, 4 ohm, 70 volt, and 100 volt loads, independently configurable per channel. Each channel of an adjacent pair dynamically draws power from the pair's total wattage, delivering power where it's needed according to system requirements. Designed with flexibility in mind, a single unit can be set up in a variety of configurations to support large systems with multiple speaker types.

The XPA U 4004 FX features two exclusive technologies that work together to provide exceptional energy savings. ECO Standby automatically maximizes the time the amplifier operates in its lowest possible power state, while the Extron exclusive InstaWake+ technology gives the amplifier the ability to return to full power from standby in under 5 milliseconds. InstaWake+ ensures no part of the audio is ever cut off.

The XPA U 4004 FX offers four channels at 400 watts and up to 800 watts per channel at half the channel count. XPA Ultra FX amplifiers can be utilized in any multi-zone application requiring mixed speaker impedances and power levels.