3 New Extron Products to Know for 2024

Extron released a few products as 2023 concluded, readying end users for 2024. Take a look at a few below.

Introducing the New Extron Power Expansion Interface

Meet the IPL EXP PDU8L. This control-system power-expansion interface provides centralized 12V DC power management, monitoring, and temperature sensing. It delivers 60 watts across eight individually controllable outputs. The IPL EXP PDU8L is Ethernet enabled and features the ability to monitor power consumption while providing a temperature port and thermistor probe for tracking temperature conditions of any ambient air space or device. It is designed to be used with an IPCP Pro xi Series control processor for secure, encrypted power control of attached devices. It can also operate independently using a secure Extron API, enabling seamless integration for specialized applications or direct control via the built-in web page.

The IPL EXP PDU8L is housed in a compact 1U quarter rack enclosure that offers a broad variety of mounting options, including mounting directly to Extron basic, universal rack shelf products, or behind a display.

Now Available: Extron PlenumVault Direct View System

The new PlenumVault Direct View System is now shipping. This system was designed to make the most of flat panel displays in educational spaces. Whether a classroom is used for in-person, hybrid, or remote learning, PlenumVault Direct View provides students and instructors with an intuitive user interface and unsurpassed audio and video quality that create superior educational experiences. Advanced audio capabilities include an integrated amplifier, audio input mixing, and line level outputs. The built-in control processor automates AV system functions so instructors can start teaching with AV tools the minute they enter the room.

The PlenumVault Direct View System controls a wide array of AV devices via a range of control ports. Customize the system with a broad choice of options for the user interface, AV signal extension, speakers, mounting hardware, and more. The system supports Extron ShareLink Pro wireless presentation systems, allowing BYOD devices to share content. It also supports Extron's VoiceLift Pro microphone for instructor voice reinforcement. Flexible mounting choices are available to fit the room design, including the PVM 220 PlenumVault Mounting Kit that securely mounts and conceals system components in the plenum space above a suspended ceiling, or ZipClip 400 for mounting behind the flat panel display.

New USB-C Pro AV Dock for Unified Communications Spaces Now Shipping

In the evolving landscape of collaboration spaces, the integration of USB peripherals, including cameras and microphones, has become indispensable for effective meetings in UC spaces. The UCS 601 Pro 4K USB-C dock is now available to adeptly connect USB-C laptops to HDMI displays, supporting up to three USB devices, and ensuring high data rates of up to USB 10 Gbps. The HDMI output is engineered to support resolutions up to 4K, while the USB-C input efficiently handles video/audio, USB data, and even charges the user's laptop with its integrated 60-watt power supply. Perfectly tailored for platforms such as Teams, Zoom, and other UC applications, the UCS 601 4K USB-C Dock is the optimal Pro AV docking solution for environments that require minimal AV hardware yet desire maximum functionality.

The user-friendly UCS 601 offers intuitive collaboration in UC spaces, including simple rooms without a control system. It will automatically connect laptops to the room’s display and USB cameras or other room devices. As laptops are disconnected, the display will automatically go into standby mode, offering an automated approach to energy savings. Its compact one-quarter rack width 1" (2.5 cm) high metal enclosure makes it easy to mount within furniture or under a table using the included ZipClip 200 mounting accessory or in an equipment rack using an optional rack mounting shelf. The UCS 601 Pro 4K USB‑C Dock is ideal for Teams, Zoom, or other UC meetings in huddle and collaboration spaces wherever a full-featured Pro AV docking solution is needed.