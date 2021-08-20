Extron Certifies NETGEAR Pro AV Switcher for NAV Interoperability

The What: NETGEAR's M4250 and M4300 Pro AV series switches have been certified by Extron to work seamlessly with the NAV Series of Pro AV over IP products, creating a powerful solution for today's IP-based AV workflows.

The What Else: NETGEAR designed the new M4250 series switches with an easy-to-use web interface and profiles to help integrators overcome the typically tedious task of AV over IP switch configurations. The installer need only select the protocol and vendor, then select the applicable ports, and the NETGEAR switches automatically set the correct configuration parameters, resulting in less time spent by the installer on bringing up the AV system.

Rigorous interoperability testing of the M4250 and M4300 series included not just Extron's patented PURE3 codec on their NAV platform, but also included commonly used AES67 and Dante audio setups. Additionally, the Extron test team relied on NETGEAR's IGMP Plus to ensure optimal functionality for multicast implementations.

The Bottom Line: From conference rooms to college campuses to sports and performing arts venues, the NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 switches are proven around the world. The Extron validation opens the door to more venues and applications such as Active Learning Centers, Huddle Spaces, Digital Signage, High-end Residential and many more.