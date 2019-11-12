Extron Announces Horizontal Video Mirroring LinkLicense for the SMP 111

The What: Extron has released the Horizontal Video Mirroring LinkLicense Upgrade for Extron SMP 111 Streaming Media Processors. This optional upgrade adds expanded functionality that enhances and streamlines the recording of video and audio presentations.

The What Else: Horizontal Video Mirroring flips video horizontally to support lightboard or other applications that require reversal of the video image due to the presenter facing the camera while writing on a transparent surface.

"We are always looking for new ways to empower integrators to offer more efficient, cost-effective solutions, and Extron’s Horizontal Mirroring LinkLicense for the SMP 111 does just that," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "This valuable LinkLicense streamlines the recording process by eliminating the need to manually flip the video in post-production, saving time and resources for institutions with lightboard applications."

The Bottom Line: Extron’s flexible framework offers the option to add an Extron Pro Series control processor and a TouchLink Pro touchpanel for an integrated, user-friendly recording solution. The Horizontal Video Mirroring LinkLicense Upgrade for the SMP 111 is available now.