Extron Adds USB Matrix Switching Controller to USB Extender Plus Series

Extron Electronics introduced the USB Plus Matrix Controller, an addition to the USB Extender Plus family. The USB Plus Matrix Controller provides a simple management interface to create USB switching systems using up to 64 USB Extender Plus Series transmitters and receivers. Any AV control processor can control USB switching using SIS commands sent via Ethernet or RS-232. The USB Plus Matrix Controller can be combined with USB Extender Plus Series transmitters and receivers to create a simple, distributed USB matrix switching system for any size room. The system can be configured quickly using Extron's Product Configuration Software - PCS.



“We are excited to add matrix switching capabilities to our USB Extender Plus Series,” said Casey Hall, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Extron. “With the introduction of our USB Plus Matrix Controller, there are now more ways than ever to extend and switch USB signals.”The USB Extender Plus Series extends and switches USB signals from peripheral devices to a host computer up to 1,980 feet (600 meters) through a Gigabit Ethernet network or up to 330 feet (100 meters) point-to-point over one CATx cable. It supports USB 2.0/1.0 devices with data rates up to 480 Mbps and it is compatible with USB 3.0 devices that can operate at USB 2.0 data rates. The transmitter includes USB peripheral emulation to enable trouble-free booting of a host computer that is not connected to a keyboard or mouse. The receiver features a built-in, active four-port hub. The controller provides simple setup and control for creating a distributed USB matrix switching system over an Ethernet network. The USB Extender Plus Series supports USB peripherals such as keyboards, mice, mass storage devices, and webcams in pro AV environments.