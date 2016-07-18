Exterity Brings Integrated IP Video and Digital Signage to IBC

Exterity announced that it will demonstrate its complete enterprise IP video product portfolio at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 9-13 September 2016.



The latest additions to the Exterity product include 4K extended support across the Exterity product portfolio, mobile video compatibility, ArtioSign and ArtioPortal enhancements and SmartTV integration.

Exterity enables organizations to deliver video content over the corporate LAN and beyond via WAN, Wi-Fi, the internet or Content Delivery Network to any device over any network. Exterity has recently become the primary provider of IP video solutions for UEFA Euro 2016, transforming the match day experience for over 1 million football fans.