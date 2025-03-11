Executive Q&A: Custom Cables and Beyond

SCN: How long have you been with this company, and what are your responsibilities?

Mark Plummer: I’ve been with Legrand for 10 years, and the VP and general manager of C2G since July 2024. I am responsible for the connectivity and structured wiring business at Legrand | AV under the C2G and On-Q brands.

(Image credit: Legrand | AV)

SCN: How has the C2G brand evolved over the years?

MP: C2G started out as a custom cable manufacturer. We made the first cable that connected a Sony monitor to a Commadore computer. Over the years, we have continued with this custom focus but have expanded our offerings to become one of the top connectivity vendors in the IT channel. Several years ago, C2G moved to the AV division of Legrand, where we have continued to expand our expertise into the AV channel. We not only support our other Legrand brands with connectivity, but we strive to provide compatibility with the most popular brands in the market. We also work to continue to bring out innovative products.

SCN: How is C2G celebrating its 40th anniversary?

MP: Press releases, swag, decorations in the office … now we just need to finish planning our party!

SCN: C2G offers Performance Series HDMI Cables—what are the differences between premium cables and standard cables?

MP: The Premium HDMI Cable Certification Program requires additional and more rigorous cable testing at authorized test centers, along with a comprehensive authentication and verification process. This program is designed to provide consumers with confidence, ensuring the cables meet the 18 Gbps specification. In our Performance Series, we offer both Premium Certified cables and a selection of high-quality non-certified cables. While our non-certified cables are made from the same premium materials and undergo stringent in-house testing, the Premium Certified cables provide an added layer of assurance, ensuring reliable performance and peace of mind for our customers. We also offer standard HDMI cables for applications where 1080p resolutions are acceptable and budgets are tighter.

HDMI Adapter Rings simplify connectivity in conference rooms and classrooms. (Image credit: C2G)

SCN: How popular are your HDMI Adapter Rings and where are they being used?

MP: HDMI Adapter Rings are very popular, especially in conference rooms and classrooms where BYOD is allowed. By installing an HDMI Adapter Ring, any laptop can connect to the monitor. They are also used in desktop applications for companies with hotdesking or desk sharing. Our color-coded adapters make it easy for users to identify the correct adapter. Additionally, our HDMI Adapter Rings on retractors are popular for lecterns.

SCN: Has USB-C surpassed HDMI in sales?

MP: Not yet. USB-C is a fantastic cable, offering data, video, and power over a single connection. However, its length is limited to 9 feet, making it suitable primarily for desktop applications. In contrast, passive HDMI cables can reach up to 25 feet, making them more practical for conference rooms, classrooms, and digital signage. HDMI connections remain more common on monitors and TVs. While more monitors with USB-C are emerging, widespread deployment will take time.

SCN: Conversely, what older cable formats might surprise us because they are still being produced?

MP: We still sell VGA cables, which have defied predictions of an analog sunset for the past 15 years. DVI and DB9 cables are also still in demand, which may come as a surprise.

Cables and connectivity are often overlooked at the start of a project, leading to last-minute scrambles to get the necessary products.

SCN: Is there an optimum length for most cable types?

MP: This varies by cable type, resolution/bandwidth, and the quality of the cable. As mentioned, a passive HDMI cable can typically reach 25 feet. A passive USB 3.2 Gen 1 cable can reach 9 feet. When you need to go longer distances, we carry active cables as well as active extenders. The active extenders consist of a transmitter and receiver connected with a category cable. This allows you to extend your USB or HDMI cable up to 328 feet.

SCN: There are a lot of inexpensive docking stations in the market, so what makes C2G’s offerings worth the extra investment?

MP: As the saying goes, you get what you pay for. Compatibility is one of the biggest challenges in the market. We conduct extensive testing with the most popular devices to ensure that whatever you plug in, it works. The price of the docking station depends on the features required. For basic needs, an inexpensive solution may suffice. However, for multi-monitor setups or applications requiring high resolution, high bandwidth, or Ethernet, investing in a quality docking station is necessary.

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you have to offer?

MP: Cables and connectivity are often overlooked at the start of a project, leading to last-minute scrambles to get the necessary products. Specifying these items earlier allows us to offer bid pricing and avoid costly air shipment charges. Additionally, consolidating your connectivity business with C2G can result in better volume pricing.

SCN: Any new products we can expect to see later this year at InfoComm?

MP: Yes, we have a new Conference Room Docking Station with Extension, a suite of TAA Cables—HDMI, Category, and DisplayPort—bulk Category cable, and new HDBaseT extenders. We will also be showcasing our new Superbooster USB 3.2 Gen 1 Extenders over Category Cable.