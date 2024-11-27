Executive Q&A: Doing More with Meetings

SCN: What prompted you to start Telycam?

Aaron Xia: The inspiration for Telycam started with my visit to InfoComm 2012. At that time, videoconferencing was heavily reliant on bulky hardware, and the cost of AV conferencing systems was too high for smaller businesses. It was there that cloud-based videoconferencing really struck me, and I knew it was going to revolutionize the industry. We set out to design cameras that would support this trend and deliver high performance, easy operation, and IP connectivity while being affordable. This continues to be our goal: providing state-of-the-art hardware solutions for cloud production and virtual meetings, encompassing video, audio, switching, and control.

[Viewpoint: What Happened to the AV Department?]

SCN: How is Telycam celebrating its 10th anniversary?

AX: We’re incredibly excited to be celebrating 10 years in business. This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and hard work of every single team member. I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest appreciation for everything they’ve done. Our celebration isn’t just about acknowledging achievements, it’s also about sharing the joy with the people who made it possible. That’s why we’re doing a series of events to show our appreciation for our amazing team. We’ll have opportunities to connect, celebrate, and look forward to what the next 10 years hold for Telycam.

(Image credit: Telycam)

SCN: How has videoconferencing improved over the past decade, and what more needs to be done?

AX: Videoconferencing has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming a ubiquitous and affordable communication tool for people worldwide. This wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible advancements by companies like Zoom and Microsoft (Teams) in cloud conferencing technology. Additionally, the quality of audio, video, and display devices has skyrocketed, creating a truly immersive virtual communication experience for users anywhere, anytime.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The future holds even more exciting possibilities. AI is making waves in many fields, and videoconferencing is no exception. I believe AI has the potential to further streamline and enhance video communication. But first, ensuring the highest levels of privacy and security for users is paramount.

SCN: Many companies offer PTZ cameras. What makes Telycam different?

AX: It starts with designing and manufacturing our own cameras from the ground up. This lets us fine-tune the camera image and refine features right from the core, while being at the forefront of incorporating new standards and capabilities. Plus, just as the visual quality of a production starts with the camera, the quality of a camera starts with top-quality components, from the lens and image sensor to the image processor and mechanism. We put a strong emphasis on R&D and pride ourselves on quality control from the initial design through to manufacturing, ensuring each product meets our high standards.

[Get Excited About These New PTZs in 2024]

SCN: What differentiates your three PTZ camera lines from each other?

AX: We strive to offer customers a range of cameras to meet any budget and project requirement. Our entry-level Drive+ PTZ cameras capture exceptional 1080p video and are reliable yet accessible even for those with limited budgets. Our Vision+ series is available in 1080p or 4K models for high-quality Pro AV applications and incorporates features such as auto-tracking as well as Free-D technology for AR/VR content creation. At the high end, our Explore series delivers broadcast-level quality and capabilities at enterprise-level pricing.

SCN: How important has NDI become for the PTZ marketplace?

AX: NDI is a very important technology for us, as its adoption has grown rapidly in both the broadcast production market and in Pro AV environments. We’re seeing NDI projects everywhere from courtrooms to houses of worship. NDI’s interoperability, scalability and ease of use make it very appealing, and the combination of PoE and NDI simplifies installation with single-cable connectivity for power, video, audio, and camera control. We were proud to be selected by NDI to participate in their initial NDI 6 beta testing program, and also one of the first to incorporate NDI 6 capabilities into market-ready PTZ cameras.

SCN: Telycam is now certified for use with Brainstorm AR/VR solutions. Are you seeing interest in virtual production at the corporate level?

AX: We’re definitely seeing a surge of interest in virtual production in the corporate world. Many companies are discovering its potential for overcoming creative limitations and creating high-quality content more cost effectively.

Our own experience is a great example. We used to have a dedicated studio space for live webinars and video production, but it limited our ability to create diverse content for different themes. When our Explore SE camera received Brainstorm AR/VR certification, we transformed our space into a greenscreen virtual production studio. Now we can create engaging video content with different backgrounds for every show, all within the same physical space. It’s a game-changer for creativity and budget efficiency.

I believe AI has the potential to further streamline and enhance video communication. But first, ensuring the highest levels of privacy and security for users is paramount.

SCN: You offer several webcams and videobars. What features are essential in a professional videoconferencing camera solution?

AX: Professional videoconferencing hinges on three pillars: rock-solid network transmission for smooth video calls, crystal-clear audio for seamless communication, and HD image quality for immersive experiences. While innovative features like auto-framing and voice tracking are exciting, we at Telycam prioritize the core—flawless video and audio—before integrating smart features that enhance without overshadowing the essentials. This ensures our cameras deliver a consistently exceptional videoconferencing experience.

SCN: What got Telycam interested in speakerphones, and what makes your new SONO wireless speakerphone unique?

AX: We know that exceptional audio is just as crucial as high-quality video for successful communication. This applies not only to the solutions we offer but also to our internal collaboration needs. Our experience with various speakerphones highlighted a gap in the market: It’s never easy to find the balance between price and quality. This realization sparked the development of our own speakerphone, SONO.

What truly sets SONO apart is its crystal-clear audio quality, particularly its advanced noise cancellation technology. SONO’s cutting-edge algorithms automatically filter out unwanted background noise, ensuring the focus remains on the speaker. This enables clear communication in any environment.

SCN: Mobile Video Devices is your new exclusive distributor in the United States. What was your North American presence like previously, and how do you see this region strategically?

AX: Many North American customers were already using Telycam-designed cameras without even knowing it, because we supplied them for nearly a decade on an OEM basis under some very well-known brands. The strategic importance of this market is why we took our time to enter it. We wanted to have the right distribution partnership before fully launching under our own name in North America, and MVD is a perfect fit. We needed a forward-thinking partner who understands the nuances of the region and shares our commitment to innovation. The interest level we received earlier this year at NAB and InfoComm was tremendous.

[Executive Q&A: Connectivity to the Core]

SCN: What’s next for Telycam?

AX: Telycam’s future is user-driven. We’re constantly refining our cameras based on customers’ feedback, ensuring they excel in real-world scenarios. But we’re not stopping there. We’re expanding beyond cameras, developing a complete ecosystem—including audio and control devices—for seamless videoconferencing and live production. Our vision is to empower users to create flawless audio and video experiences, every time.