Everything to Know about Extron's New XPA U 4004 FX

Extron's is expanding its XPA Ultra FX lineup with the new XPA U 4004 FX. This four channel, multi‑zone audio power amplifier is an ENERGY STAR qualified, high-performance amplifier that can deliver 400 watts simultaneously into 8 ohm, 4 ohm, 70 volt, and 100 volt loads, independently configurable per channel. Each channel of an adjacent pair dynamically draws power from the pair's total wattage, delivering optimal power where it's needed according to system requirements. This exceptional flexibility allows a single unit to be set up in a variety of configurations to support large systems with multiple speaker types.

The XPA U 4004 FX features two exclusive technologies that work together to provide energy savings. ECO Standby automatically maximizes the time the amplifier operates in its lowest possible power state, while the Extron exclusive InstaWake+ technology gives the amplifier the ability to return to full power from standby in under 5 milliseconds. InstaWake+ ensures no part of the audio is ever cut off.

The XPA U 4004 FX offers four channels at 400 watts and up to 800 watts per channel at half the channel count. XPA Ultra FX amplifiers are AV designers' new go-to solutions for any multi-zone application requiring mixed speaker impedances and power levels.