Epson Software Solution Enhances Student Engagement

The What: Epson is introducing the BrightLink GoBoard wireless collaboration and integrated whiteboard solution, a software solution for enhanced lesson plans and student engagement. As a dynamic whiteboard solution, BrightLink GoBoard is equipped with a suite of collaborative features and included AirServer technology, allowing both students and teachers to share, annotate and stream mirrored content in real time.

The What Else: BrightLink GoBoard is a full-featured collaborative software solution that offers seamless integration with current BrightLink interactive display setups. The downloadable solution is simple and intuitive, allowing students and teachers to share content from Chromebook, Windows, iOS and Android devices. Created with convenience and student participation in mind, BrightLink GoBoard also works alongside popular video communication tools, such as Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, so students at home can easily follow along.

For greater flexibility and convenience, the included Teacher Console allows teachers to seamlessly connect to any BrightLink GoBoard hub. Once connected, teachers can create, save and share lesson plans and other content from their PC and accept files from students on their devices in the classroom. Additionally, with a built-in web browser that includes video and image search, teachers can easily find, drag and drop captivating videos or images from the web onto the whiteboard to help engage students and elevate lesson plans.

The Bottom Line: BrightLink GoBoard is an ideal solution for delivering captivating lesson plans while sharing and saving presentation materials on the go. BrightLink GoBoard will be available end of July 2021 and can be purchased through Epson-authorized AV resellers. Pricing will be $119 for a one-year license and $319 for a three-year license through the Epson Brighter Futures® program.