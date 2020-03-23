Epson Now Shipping First Native 4K Projector

The What: Epson's first native 4K 3LCD 12,000-lumen laser projector, the Pro L12000QNL, is now available and "delivers extraordinary detail and ultra HD image quality for incredible, lifelike performance for live events, higher education, and corporate environments," according to the company. The 4K resolution projector boasts 12,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness for accurate, bright, and vivid color.

Epson Pro L12000QNL (Image credit: Epson)

The What Else: The Pro L12000QNL features two removable interface slots to accommodate a wide range of inputs, including 12G SDI and DisplayPort. Designed for demanding environments, this durable projector features a mechanical shutter and a sealed optical engine to withstand harsh live event conditions. The Pro L12000QNL’s laser light engine and electrostatic air filter offer virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours.

Designed for simplified setup and use, the Pro L12000QNL is equipped with tools such as built-in cameras that enable advanced projection capabilities. The Pro L12000QNL delivers multi-projector displays with Tile Assist, which simplifies big screen projections by automatically compensating for overlapping areas and corner positions. The auto-color adjustment function detects color inconsistencies between multiple projectors allowing the Pro L12000QNL to automatically correct color.

The Bottom Line: The black Epson Pro L12000QNL and white Pro L12002QNL are available now through authorized resellers. The laser projectors come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.