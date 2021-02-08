Epson Intros Eight New PowerLite L-Series Models

The What: Epson has expanded its PowerLite laser projector line with eight compact models aimed at the education and digital signage markets: the PowerLite L520W, L520U, L530U, L630U, L730U, L735U, L630SU, and L635SU.

The What Else: Designed for laser-focused learning, the PowerLite L520W, L520U, L530U, L630U, and L730U offer up to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness for flexible placement and exceptional image quality in schools and meeting rooms. These laser solutions deliver images up to 500 inches with 16:10 or ultra-wide 16:6 displays for better visibility in hybrid education and meeting room settings. These new PowerLite L models come equipped with a variety of connectivity options and installation tools, including lens shift, HDBaseT, and 360-degree placement flexibility, along with 5GHz enterprise-level wireless, upgraded Miracast and screen sharing for enhanced collaboration. Powered by a virtually maintenance-free, 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps to replace, the new PowerLite L-Series is designed for reliable operation with energy-saving features for a long lifecycle.

Combining advanced installation features with bright, detailed imagery, the long-throw PowerLite L730U and L735U and short-throw PowerLite L630SU and L635SU offer a minimalist, discreet design that fits seamlessly in virtually any environment. The new PowerLite L-Series deliver sharp images for expanded applications, such as corporate experience centers, retail visual merchandising, and entertainment venues. Designed for small or large applications, these PowerLite projectors come with advanced built-in features, including 5GHz enterprise-level wireless, HDBaseT, and edge blending. The new displays also include an array of connectivity options, energy-saving features, and a suite of software tools that enable content management and remote control and monitoring of the projectors.

“Epson’s laser projector line has expanded dramatically over the last few years, now ranging from 2,000-lumen offerings to 30,000-lumen solutions, and creating touchpoints across multiple verticals and applications around the world,” said Mark Roslon, director, product marketing, Epson America, Inc. “As a leader in 3LCD technology, Epson continues to improve its laser engines to make smaller, more impactful display solutions. The new PowerLite L lineup surpasses its predecessors by not only catering to traditional classroom needs, but defying the limitations and fixed frames of other display technology to foster creativity in retail, corporate and entertainment applications.”

The Bottom Line: The new models pair Epson’s 3LCD technology with installation-friendly features and intuitive software and are well suited for a range of applications, including education, corporate, digital signage, and entertainment.

New models will be available in May 2021.