Epson Introduces New Digital Signage Projector Lineup to Help Transform Consumer Experiences

The What: Epson announces the new PowerLite projector models, which come equipped with intelligent software, robust connectivity and flexible installation to project content virtually anywhere. Epson’s new solutions inspire creativity and make it easy to deliver impactful and informative displays across a range of environments, including retail, hospitality and education. From projecting timely messaging such as social distancing directions, to increasing efficiency with instant sale display abilities, to illuminating unique dining ambiances, the new models can enhance the way customers interact with brands and products.

The What Else: Boasting from 2,000 to 5,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the projector lineup leverages Epson’s 3LCD laser technology and up to full HD 1080p resolution. Delivering up to 150 inches of bright, colorful, easy-to-read visuals, the projectors offer a low-cost per square inch of image. Featuring a range of ultra short-throw to standard-throw models, the new displays make it easy and affordable for practically anyone to unleash dynamic content and meet today’s signage needs.

“Engagement drives growth and experiences drive engagement. As environments continue to evolve and business owners look for new ways to stand out, it is important for them to optimize existing spaces and deliver clear, impactful and relevant content,” said Remi Del Mar, product manager, Epson America, Inc. “This new lineup provides innovative, experiential signage solutions that are affordable, reliable and easy-to-use to help empower users to engage with consumers in deeper and more meaningful ways."

The new PowerLite 250F, 750F and 800F are powered by a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source, along with 360-degree placement and a full stack of connectivity options including HDBaseT4, with optional 5GHz wireless5 and Miracast via Epson’s iProjectionTM app.6 Users can also connect two or more displays and leverage built-in edge blending to support classroom applications or illuminate an entire wall with one large image. Also available in black – PowerLite 255F, 755F and 805F – the projectors aesthetically blend better in environments where color purity matters.

The PowerLite models include Epson’s new, free content management software with the accompanying Epson Creative Content Projection app that combines operational and design elements to help drive efficiency and creativity.

