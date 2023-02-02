Epson Adds High-Resolution 4K Enhancement to PowerLite L Series

The need for higher resolution displays is on the rise—virtual meetings are incorporating more content on a single screen, classrooms are requiring larger displays which increased pixel sizes for closer viewers, and there is a growing interest in up-close immersive experiences. Epson is adding its high resolution 4K Enhancement technology to its PowerLite L Series with the introduction of the PowerLite L570U, L770U and L775U. The new PowerLite L Series is on display at ISE in Barcelona from Jan. 31-Feb. 3 at Epson’s stand, 3J100 in hall 3.

The new 3-chip 3LCD laser projectors offer WUXGA resolution with Epson’s 4K Enhancement technology along with Color Brightness and a virtually maintenance free, 20,000-hour laser light source and air filter. Engineered to support easy operation and deliver more detail with remarkable brightness, the new models bring strikingly clear images to meeting rooms, event spaces, classrooms, and beyond.

"The surge in hybrid work environments and immersive visual experiences has resulted in an increase in demand for larger displays and more detailed content. The more information that needs to be displayed on a single screen and the closer the viewing distance, the more critical the need for a large display with higher resolution,” said Chris Teguh, product manager, Epson America. “Adding 4K Enhancement to these already bright and compact projectors will enable end users to deliver more realistic displays and allow viewers to focus on the content and not the technology.”

With the ability to project images up to 500 inches and switch between a variety of aspect ratios, from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the new models elevate entertainment and education spaces and facilitate a more inclusive and collaborative meeting experience. For added seamless operation, the projectors will instantly wake up when sensing a signal or by Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) via HDMI.

Versatile and easy to install, the new 7,000-lumen5 PowerLite L770U (white) and PowerLite L775U (black) and 5,200-lumen5 PowerLite L570U laser projectors offer smooth, ultra-bright, detailed images for true-to-life displays—even up close. The optional attachable PixAlign camera provides access to powerful projection tools that speed up and simplify complex multi-projector installations, such as super wide or stacked, ultra-bright displays.

Additional features to know: