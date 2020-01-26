Entries Open for the AV Technology Europe Awards 2020

Entries are now open for the AV Technology Awards 2020.

The second edition of the revamped awards program features a number of significant changes. Foremost amongst them is the introduction of the Pro AV Power 20 list, which recognizes and ranks the industry’s most influential business and technology leaders who are helping to drive the industry forward.

As with the inaugural event, held in June 2019, AV Technology Europe will showcase the people, technologies, and project collaborations that are pushing the boundaries of innovation in pro AV.

The 2020 awards ceremony will take place on June 25 at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane.

Below is a full rundown of the categories—the entry deadline is March 11 at 6 p.m. GMT.

(Image credit: Future)

Pro AV Power 20 Rankings [NEW FOR 2020]

Pro AV Power 20 Most Influential Person of the Year – selected from the Power 20 nominations [NEW FOR 2020]

Company of the Year

End User Team of the Year

Industry Newcomer of the Year

Outstanding Contribution [Selected by the Installation and AVTE editorial team]

Project Excellence Awards

Corporate Project of the Year

Education Project of the Year

Retail/DOOH Project of the Year

Venue Project of the Year

Visitor Attraction Project of the Year

Residential Project of the Year [NEW FOR 2020]

Technology Excellence Awards

Audio Product of the Year

AV Accessory of the Year

Collaboration Product of the Year

Display Product of the Year / Projection Product of the Year

Best Use of Emerging Technologies [NEW FOR 2020]

To enter one of the 17 categories for the AV Technology Awards 2020, visit avtechnologyawards.com

For sponsorship information, please contact Duncan Wilde.