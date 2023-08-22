Enhanced Production Quality Simplified by Cinedeck

Cinedeck has unveiled its latest innovation: Live Replay. Now, end users can elevate their production quality without the complexity of high-end sports replay devices.
The new feature is easy to use and takes just a few steps to put in motion. Set in/out points in Cinedeck Logger, then select Send to Playout to generate a playlist of clips for immediate review; or simply create a cut list (or highlights reel) that can be imported to Premiere, Media Composer, and Resolve.
Key Highlights of the Live Replay Feature
- Immediate Playback and Analysis: Replay channels to a dedicated Cinedeck channel on-site or in the cloud.
- Comprehensive Control: Enjoy features like scrubbing, stepping, and full transport control while the clip is growing.
- Versatility at Its Best: Our logger is adaptable for PC, Mac, and browser platforms, and can operate seamlessly in the cloud or on-premises.
- Efficiency Redefined: With the integration of CD2, enjoy a software-only solution that can runs on commodity hardware.