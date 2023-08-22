Enhanced Production Quality Simplified by Cinedeck

Cinedeck has unveiled its latest innovation: Live Replay. Now, end users can elevate their production quality without the complexity of high-end sports replay devices.

The new feature is easy to use and takes just a few steps to put in motion. Set in/out points in Cinedeck Logger, then select Send to Playout to generate a playlist of clips for immediate review; or simply create a cut list (or highlights reel) that can be imported to Premiere, Media Composer, and Resolve.

Key Highlights of the Live Replay Feature