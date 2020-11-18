Engaging Faculty to Connect with Online Learners in Real Time (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Over the past year, a collaborative team of administrators and faculty from Indiana Wesleyan University's adult education programs, National & Global (IWU/N&G), developed and deployed an approach to teaching and learning for students of asynchronous online programs. Although this initiative—dubbed Synchronicity—is not revolutionary in the scheme of online teaching, it demonstrates the power of engaging faculty in the process of systemic change."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

When learning at a distance, students can by stymied by feelings of isolation and disconnection. This can be especially true in asynchronous courses, but integrating optional synchronous sessions can bridge the gaps. Read how online instructors are fostering deeper remote relationships by offering welcome sessions, group discussions and virtual office hours.