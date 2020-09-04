Engagement: The Secret to Teaching Online This Fall (Faculty Focus)

"When hundreds of spring and summer undergraduate courses were abruptly moved from onsite to online delivery in the wake of COVID-19, several faculty and students nationwide reacted with panic and uncertainty. Currently, instructors are busy preparing for the 2020-2021 academic year where several students will continue taking courses online. At my institution, fall academic courses will be primarily virtual (along with several others across the nation), with some in-person and hybrid instruction for performance-based, clinical, and laboratory courses, and some students living on campus."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

When courses shift online, engagement can become more difficult. Add a global pandemic into the mix, and holding a learner's attention becomes even more complicated. Faculty Focus shares advice on how to form deeper connections with remote students this fall.