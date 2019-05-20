ENCO to Showcase Automated Live Translation with Machine Learning at InfoComm 2019

AV professionals in all types of organizations—from educational institutions and corporations to government agencies and —are constantly striving to make their content accessible and understandable to more viewers, whether in person or online. Extending the company’s history of innovation in automated media captioning to multi-language translation, ENCO‘s new AI-powered enTranslate system will make its AV industry debut in Booth 5491 at InfoComm 2019.

enTranslate combines the speech-to-text engine from ENCO’s patented enCaption open and closed captioning solution with translation technology powered by Veritone, enabling automated, near-real-time translation of live or pre-recorded content for alternative-language captioning, subtitling, and more.

“As media content has become an intrinsic part of modern communications across all vertical markets, AV professionals are increasingly challenged to ensure that even non-native-speaking viewers and participants can easily comprehend the material,” said Ken Frommert, president of ENCO. “For example, schools may want to better serve their ESL (English as a Second Language) students, while churches look to clearly convey their message to multi-cultural congregations, and local governments strive for transparency to diverse constituents. Traditional manual translation services can be prohibitively expensive, but enTranslate makes live translation both practical and affordable for all types of organizations.”

At the show, ENCO will also demonstrate the latest enhancements to enCaption4, including further improvements to its accuracy and speed. Other new features include an expanded array of sources—such as sports rosters and website news articles—from which the system can learn new vocabulary and names, and the ability to distinguish changes between different people speaking even within a mixed audio feed.

To learn more, visit ENCO in Booth 5491 at InfoComm 2019 .