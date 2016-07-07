Elon University Video Display Upgrades

Daktronics worked with Elon University of Elon, North Carolina, to design, manufacture and install a total of five LED displays for Rhodes Stadium. The displays are currently being installed and will be ready for the upcoming football season this fall.



“We are confident this upgrade at Rhodes Stadium will significantly improve the fan experience at Elon football games,” said Dave Blank, Elon Director of Athletics. “This project would not be possible without IMG and we are thrilled to once again work with Daktronics, an industry leader. This improvement will provide Elon fans with a tremendous in-game experience for many years to come.”

The new main video display measures approximately 21 feet high by 38 feet wide with a 15HD pixel layout. It provides image clarity and contrast while incorporating environmental protection. This display features variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image across the entire display or to be separated into multiple zones that can show combinations of live video, instant replays, scoring and statistic information, animations and advertisements.

A total of four new ribbon displays are also being installed at Rhodes Stadium. Two of these are connected to the main display and measure 4 feet high by 8 feet wide. The other two will be installed on the brick surrounding the stadium and measure 4 feet high by 19 feet wide. All of these displays will have a 15HD pixel layout and show content such as up-to-the-minute statistics and game information while also providing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events.

A Sportsound 2000 audio system, which will be integrated with the video and scoring system, will also be added to the stadium. The system provides full-range sound reproduction and delivers clear and intelligible speech. It will provide a powerful audio experience for years to come.

“We’re excited to build upon our long-standing relationship with Elon University,” said Corey Williams, Daktronics Sales Representative. “These new displays and sound system will help take the game-day experience at Rhodes Stadium to another level for Phoenix supporters.”