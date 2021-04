Ellucian Intros 'Experience' Platform (Campus Technology)

"Ellucian has introduced a new "user experience platform" that pulls campus information and applications into one streamlined dashboard. The cloud-based Ellucian Experience provides single sign-on access to campus resources in one place, simplifying everyday tasks and access to essential information, according to the company."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Ellucian Experience collects important resources into a single sign-on dashboard, streamlining student access. Each dashboard can be personalized to fit individual needs, and the platform can also be used for announcements.