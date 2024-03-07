Yamaha Enhances ADECIA Family with New Firmware Update

There is a new firmware update to Yamaha Unified Communications ADECIA conferencing solutions that delivers new features and improvements, including a Combine/Divide Room Wizard, a preset recall function, improved external device control, easy Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) security configuration and optimized Dante settings.

[16 Videobars to Know and Expert Insights on the Simplified Conferencing Solution]

“The enhancements and additional features of ADECIA serve to underscore its distinctiveness in comparison to the competition,” said Laura Madaio, director of marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications. “These products were designed to elevate user experience and redefine industry standards, while still maintaining the highest-quality, worry-free audio. Innovation meets functionality in every upgrade within this V2.5.0 firmware, setting a new benchmark for Yamaha excellence."

Included in firmware V2.5.0 of the ADECIA RM Device Finder is a Divide/Combine Room Wizard​, which enables users to create presets for Divide/Combine Rooms easily​. This update gives users the ability to set up multiple RM-CRs and other connected devices at once.​

Additionally, the new firmware allows for multiple RM-CRs to be recalled at the same time, eliminating the need for individual recalls. External device control has also been improved, allowing commands to be sent from the RM-CR to external devices to control them. This means that cameras, displays or similar devices can be controlled directly from the RM-CR.

RADIUS Server security easy configuration functionality has been added to ADECIA, providing a simple and secure way to implement the highest level of network security. with just a few clicks the RADIUS server can be set up and configured, even for those without in-depth network knowledge.

Lastly, Dante optimization settings have been improved, allowing users to easily check settings from the ADECIA side. This feature is supported by the ADECIA RM-CR, RM-CG, and RM-TT.