Electro-Voice Targets Large Venues With MTS Series

The What: Electro-Voice is expanding its portfolio of sound solutions for stadiums and sports venues with the global introduction of the MTS series of full-range, high-output, long-throw, point-source loudspeaker systems. Each MTS model is equipped with four 15-inch woofers and dual coaxial mid/high frequency compression drivers. The system is capable of generating more than 151 dB peak SPL with exact directivity for very-long-throw applications.

The What Else: The MTS series includes 16 unique models. These are based on two standard three-way configurations (MTS-4153) with 60 degrees x 40 degrees or 40 degrees x 30 degrees coverage, and two cardioid configurations (MTS-6154) that provide the same coverage patterns with enhanced low-frequency directional control. The 60 degrees x 40 degrees models can deliver extremely high SPLs: 151 dB peak (music) and 154 dB peak (speech) down to 55 Hz at -10 dB; the 40 x 30 models are capable of 152 dB peak (music) and 155 dB peak (speech) down to 50 Hz at -10 dB. All MTS loudspeakers have an IP55 rating, indicating that they are highly impervious to dust and water ingress.

The MTS series leverages EV's engineering resources as part of the Bosch Group. The loudspeakers were designed using exclusive High-Performance Computing (HPC) clusters, running proprietary modeling software designed by EV engineers. The engineering team iterated hundreds of FEA simulations to achieve ideal system performance. This work led to new EV technologies, including the dual lossless Hydra waveform converter that that drives a large constant directivity waveguide with a coherent arc source, ensuring pattern control to below 350 Hz.

The Bottom Line: MTS is engineered for use with amplification and processing from Dynacord as part of a SONICUE-driven hardware/software ecosystem. Proprietary speaker settings and limiter functions ensure exceptional performance with long-term reliability at extremely high output levels. A complete package of design files is provided for advanced acoustical and mechanical system simulation in venues. MTS design files are available now for project planning. MTS begins shipping in Q4 2021.