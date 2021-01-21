Electro-Voice Launches Evolve 50M Column Loudspeaker System

The What: Electro-Voice is expanding its Evolve series with the launch of the Evolve 50M column loudspeaker system. The Evolve 50M features Electro-Voice’s new QuickSmart Link digital audio and control technology, an onboard mixer, DSP, and effects—all combined within the sleek Evolve 50 format.

The What Else: Available in black or white finishes, the Evolve 50M combines industrial design, Electro-Voice-engineered components, and premium materials to deliver sound quality, power, and reliability. The full-range column array and its eight lightweight 3.5-inch neodymium drivers provide ultra-wide, full-bandwidth 120-degree coverage via proprietary waveguides; array-formed 40-degree asymmetrical vertical coverage ensures acoustic output is directed towards both sitting and standing audience members.

The array enclosure is constructed from a durable composite material and incorporates an ergonomic aluminum handle. A 12-inch subwoofer is housed in a 15mm wood enclosure with a high-efficiency laminar-flow vent design for enhanced rigidity and acoustical performance. The array and sub are connected via a symmetrical aluminum pole with internal wiring and magnetically assisted latching. The speakers are protected by a black powder-coated 18-gauge steel grille, and an array/pole carry case is included. An advanced Class-D amplifier provides up to 1,000W of power.

The Bottom Line: Electro-Voice says the Evolve 50M is an ideal choice for bands/musicians, AV rental companies, DJs, and any application where true professional audio performance is required in a super-compact and portable package.