Electro-Voice Extends X-Line Family

Electro-Voice announced the latest member of the X-Line Advance line-array loudspeaker family: the X12-125F flying subwoofer – a dual 15-inch system equipped with high-output EV-engineered transducers delivering 9600 W output.



The X12-125F features the family’s Integrated Rigging System for quick deployment in arrays, and is sonically matched to the other members of the family: X1 and X2 (high-performance) full-range models, and the X12-128 ground-stacking dual 18-inch subwoofer. The X12-125F can also be used in ground-stacked configurations, making it a versatile choice for rental companies and mobile applications, as well as fixed installations including live performance venues and houses of worship. Its very compact, lightweight 18-ply Baltic birch enclosure is finished in EVcoat for superior durability.

The X-Line Advance line-array loudspeaker system from Electro-Voice delivers a unique combination of SPL, bandwidth, coverage and scalability to address the widest range of professional live sound applications. Designed in close collaboration with audio professionals from across the touring and installed sound industries, its two-way design (X1 and X2 models) provides a level of performance normally associated with much larger and heavier three-way systems (therefore reducing power requirements to achieve similar results), while its compact, lightweight form and Integrated Rigging System save time, money and manpower in transit and setup.