EDUCAUSE 2019: Tips for a Cloud Implementation in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Whatever your reason to explore a jump from on-premises to a cloud environment, peer advice is always helpful in making the transition a successful one. Higher education IT leaders talked about their experience during an Oracle-sponsored cloud panel at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference in Chicago."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is making the move to the cloud, you might want to take a few pages from the playbooks of schools that have successfully made the transition. EdTech Magazine shares the perspectives of several institutional stakeholders.