DVDO Adds Cameras, Facial Recognition to Portfolio

Cameras are shipping now, and available in several design options.

The What: DVDO announced a newly expanded product portfolio to meet current market demands. The line of cameras, facial/thermal recognition solutions, video switchers and processors feature advanced technologies to provide professional quality video from multiple sources, and across a wide range of displays. They are in stock and available to ship.

Robust KVM extenders and switchers cover virtually any setting, compressed or uncompressed signals, and more. (Image credit: DVDO)

The What Else: The expanded range includes three camera options. Starting with a 1080P version with ultra-wide angle, the range extends up to an HD PTZ camera with intelligent tracking, HDMI and IP connections, and AAC audio encoding. All camera kits come with all the controls, cords, and mounting hardware to be fully operational within minutes.

Facial and thermal recognition solutions ship with all hardware and software needed for easy installation. The solution is industrial grade—with a waterproof and dustproof design—supports 30,000 face database recognition with a mask off/on, as well as various peripheral expansions like IC card reader or fingerprint reader.

The Bottom Line: In addition to cameras and facial recognition, AV product expansions include new options for robust KVM extenders and switchers that will cover virtually any setting, including fiber, compressed or uncompressed signals, USB, HDMI, and more. DVDO has also added AVoIP devices, controllers, accessories and whole-room solutions for education and conferencing environments.