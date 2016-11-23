DT Research Extends Digital Menu Boards with Ad Management

DT Research announced that its MA series Multi Screen Appliances now include a Media Wizard for Advertisement Applications that supports multiple display zones with customized LED resolutions. Restaurants can now play and track high definition advertisements and promotions with set playlists and timed expiration using the DT Research MA Multi Screen Appliances.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Menu Labeling Requirement Act, set to go into effect on May 5, 2017, requires any food service operation with 20 or more locations to have calorie counts and other nutritional information included in their menus. As restaurants and other food establishments prepare to comply with the new requirement, the DT Research system streamlines menu item changes through integration with database and Point-of-Sale systems.

“We are committed to helping restaurants maximize digital menu boards to enhance and simplify their business,” said Daw Tsai Sc.D., president of DT Research. “These new capabilities can help food establishments generate advertising revenue using digital menu boards and ease compliance with the upcoming FDA Menu Labeling requirement.”

The DT Research MA Multi Screen series system is a turn-key solution for quickly deploying multi-screen digital menu boards. The system is comprised of rugged and compact embedded system players along with the WebDT Content Manager (WCM) software, which includes an intuitive a menu board design tool and menu board editor. The compact, rugged design of the MA Multi Screen Appliances make them ideal for installations in environments that require highly durable electronics such as restaurants, retail, concessions, sports and entertainment venues.

DT Research Digital Menu Board users can play advertisements and promotions in a specific zone of the digital menu board using a new Media Wizard for Advertisement Applications. Users can use this wizard to import existing media files to each zone. The wizard will guide the user through media files using an Excel file (.xls, .xlsx and .txt) to each zone, which will apply the media order, duration and attributes (transaction duration).

The DT Research menu board editor also provides a simple way to connect with a database to display item information easily. The database supports MySQL, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL and remote CSV files. The menu board also can be customized with a 3rd party Web API to leverage an existing POS (Point-of-Sale) system.

Restaurants can display advertisements and their own promotions in high definition. Users simply choose a customized resolution in the Web Content Manager (WCM) for LED advertisement applications between 80 x 80 to 8000 x 8000 or use the default resolution, which is 1920 x 1080.

Restaurants can schedule promotions and advertisements and control the number of times they play during a set period of time, such as within a 24-hour period or once a week. Users can set a start time and end time as a media attribute in the playlist or set to Loop Mode, which will play the media repeatedly within the available range. Based on the playlist, users can track sales back to the time that the advertisement played to measure impact.