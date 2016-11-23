DSF To Host Phoenix Meet & Greet

The DSF will host a meet and greet on Thursday, December 8, 2016, sponsored by Milestone and Bright Sign. The event will be held from 6:30 - 8:30 PM at Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona.



A presentation about the use of digital signage in the exhibit space at the MIM will take place and the attendees will have the opportunity to tour the extensive digital signage within the Musical Instrument Museum.

Beverages and heavy appetizers will be served.

Registration is $15 for DSF members and end-user guests and $30 for non-members.