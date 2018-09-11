DSF 2018-19 Global DOOH Council Leadership Announced

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) has appointed its 2018-19 leadership of the DSF Global Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Council, an affiliate organization with a worldwide purview specifically to support the needs of companies involved in the intersection between out-of-home advertising and the digital signage industry.

The primary objective of the DSF Global DOOH Council is to provide a resource for DSF members to build their capacity to support out-of-home advertising companies, agencies, and brands. Much of this capacity will be developed through conformity of analytics, ad buying, and technology deployment. The group will work on achievable goals in 2018-19, including:

Identifying gaps in the commercial relations between out of home advertisers and digital signage networks and plan for ways to bridge these gaps using the platform of the DSF.

Adoption of existing industry standards and practices, all of which will be communicated to DSF members.

Creating professional development resources for the digital signage industry to provide a broad understanding of ad buying practices; this will include the development of the DOOH Summit before DSE in March 2019.

Working with related industry associations to collaborate on aligning the goals of signage technology and out of home advertisers.

Creating an environment where qualified digital signage suppliers and networks can support the business interests of advertisers.

The 2018-2019 Council Members are:

Global Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) Council Co-Chairs

Sheldon Silverman, CEO and founder, SmartBomb Media Group

Kym Frank, president, Geopath

Michael Cooper, global president and CEO, Rapport Worldwide

Council Members

Matthew Hurwitz, manager, international creative advertising, Sony Pictures

David Krupp, president and COO, Billups

Susan Danaher, founder, The Danaher Group

Jeffrey Martin, president and CEO, Right Media Solutions

Travis Macionsky, VP, director, Horizon Media

Joel Braswell, sr. manager, connections planning, Coca-Cola

Michael Provenzano, founder and CEO, Vistar Media

Chad Stolle, EVP, global chief innovation officer, UM Worlwide

Paula Fernandez, global head of data and technology, Kinetic

Guillermo De Lella, Groupo Alsur

Fernando Mayorga, chief technology officer, livedooh GmbH

Ichiro T. Jinnai, director, out-of-home media services division, Dentsu

Joe Copley, director, strategic partnerships, Seedooh

Chairman's Advisor to the Global DOOH Council

Philip Cohen, president, CMN Holdings and former DSF Chairman

“The shared insight of this group is necessary to grow opportunities for all parties involved in out-of-home advertising," said Rich Ventura, vice president of strategic management, NEC Display Solutions, and DSF chairman. "The DSF membership will rely on this council for leadership and knowledge in the global DOOH ecosystem.”

The DSF Global DOOHCouncil leadership may call on the DSF membership for input and direction. Other members may be added to the council throughout the year.