Digital Signage Federation To Host Coffee & Controversy at NYDSW 2018

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) will host its annual Coffee & Controversy Breakfast on Tuesday, October 30, from 8:00-11:00 a.m. at Google's New York City office. The event is part of the annual New York Digital Signage Week (NYDSW).

There will be two presentations during the event. The DSF panel discussion, moderated by Dave Haynes, founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine and a DSF Board Member, will explore a number of topics related to technology, content, and operations. The morning’s format will be fast-paced and has been known to solicit blunt answers from panelists. Panelists will be announced in September 2018 and members of the DSF will be invited to suggest panel questions.

The second session will be delivered by Mike Puzen, regional sales manager, Google Chrome Enterprise, who will present on how Chrome OS is being used to support secure content delivery to distributed digital signage networks.

To register for Coffee & Controversy, visit https://www.digitalsignagefederation.org/event/coffee-and-controversy-at-new-york-city-digital-signage-week/