DSE Opens Call for 2019 APEX Awards Nominations

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is now accepting nominations for its 15th Annual APEX Awards.

The DSE APEX Awards, presented by the Digital Signage Federation, recognize and honor achievement in the creation and installation of compelling viewer content and interactive technology. Since its inception, the program has honored hundreds of companies for innovative projects that have met and/or exceeded project goals while providing meaningful ROI and ROO for clients, thereby advancing the digital signage industry.

“The most exciting part about DSE is seeing the advancements in Digital Signage technology,” said DSE show director Andrea Varrone. “The APEX Awards showcase the very best installations that continue to come to life around the globe.”

The APEX Awards will be presented to three outstanding entries—Gold, Silver and Bronze—in a total of 12 categories. Additionally, one entry will win the APEX Installation of the Year and one entry will win the APEX Content of the Year. New in 2019 will be a third overall award, Integrator of the Year, which will honor the company that had the most successful overall year with multiple project installations that achieved goals based on the criteria of challenge, creativity, ROI, and ROO.

The 2019 awards program will be held in the Pavilion Ballroom on Wednesday, March 27, from 5-7 p.m. at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Online entries are being accepted until December 21: https://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/apex-awards-submissions