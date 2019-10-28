DSE 2020 Registration Opens

Registration is now open for Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2020, held March 31 - April 3, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. To celebrate the launch of the 2020 show, DSE is offering a 20-percent discount until Nov 1 using promo code "LAUNCH20"*.

Andrea Varrone (Image credit: ExpoNation)

"At the 2020 show, we will offer more than 100 educational opportunities—including over 50 free on-floor workshops," said Andrea Varrone, show director, DSE. "In addition to the return of key vertical tracks, we'll be showcasing new initiatives like our DOOH Marketplace and a Content + Experience Theater. This year's Expo will be a can't-miss experience for digital signage professionals."

Registration for any of the DSE 2020 educational conference sessions, which are eligible for Digital Signage Expert Group (DSEG) certification renewal credits, is now open at www.dse2020.com .

*Attendees can use promo code "LAUNCH20" for a discount on the purchase of any conference package; this offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov 1 and cannot be combined with any discount or used on à la carte items.

