DSE 2018 Launches Webinar Series On Enhancing the Hotel Guest Experience

Digital Signage Expo announced a free weekly webinar series to be presented in the first quarter targeting specific end user verticals.



The first in the series, to be presented Thursday, January 11 at 2 p.m. EST, will benefit hotel operators, technologists and communications professionals responsible for their facilities’ digital communications network.

Titled, “Enhancing the Hotel Guest Experience with Digital Signage,” the 30-minute session will be moderated by David Eisen, Editor-in-Chief of “Hotel Management," with presenters Sandra Breading, Senior Director of IT for Marriott International and Frank Coccaro, Executive Director of Multimedia for MGM Resorts International.

The webinar will discuss and identify such topics as the most common applications of digital signage in a hotel venue, the benefits of using digital signage on a hotel property, how digital signage helps to create guest engagement, how the guest experience is enhanced through the use of digital signage, the most important things a hotel operator should consider when planning a digital signage installation, and the skill sets required when operating a digital signage network for a hotel property.

“Digital Signage is an integral part of any brand, hotel or hospitality location,” said Breading. “From simple messaging to both guests and employees, food and beverage menu boards, transportation wait boards, to interactive video walls, convention and hotel wayfinding, digital signage can be a very engaging way for any business to interact with customers, enhance the guest experience and meet business goals.”

“Digital signage is vibrant and streams enormous amounts of information in a well-defined, convenient format, while involving guests by delivering information in real-time, and reinforcing your company’s brand,” said Coccaro. “Digital signage delivers greater efficiencies, adaptability, cost savings, and guest satisfaction than traditional signage, offering a dramatic new way to promote, inform, direct, and serve your guests.”