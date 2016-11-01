DSC to Host Free Webinar on Facial Recognition

Digital Signage Connection announced the latest installment of its monthly webinar series will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. EST.



Adrian Weidmann, Founder and Principal of StoreStream Metrics, will present “The Promise & Pitfalls of Facial Recognition & Biometrics,” a topic that was also addressed by the Digital Signage Expo Advisory Board’s Network Council last August.

“The ability to trigger creative messaging based on consumer moods, facial expressions, etc., will create more interaction with the consumer and brand," said Ian Dallimore, Director of Innovation & Sales Strategy at Lamar Advertising. "If done correctly and subtly, the viewer isn’t even aware they are attracted and engaged with the ad. Facial recognition allows this.“

Attendance for the 30-minute webinar is free, but registration is required.

