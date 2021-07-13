Draper Opens Foundation Mount to All LED Manufacturers

The What: The Draper Foundation mount system for LED is now available for nearly any LED panel on the market.

The What Else: One of the most difficult parts of a video wall installation is the alignment process of the LED panels and modules. Foundation provides two layers of precise Z-axis adjustment for perfect panel alignment while also keeping the LEDs safe from damage during installation. Foundation components are even configured to make it easy to get into the installation site, no matter how large the array will be.

The Bottom Line: Foundation was designed specifically with installers in mind and is loaded with features to help technicians install and precisely align LED panels in significantly less time than ever before. The Foundation is preconfigured at the factory and ready to be installed right out of the box with no onsite cutting or modifications.