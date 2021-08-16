Dramatic LED Video Wall Sets the Tone for South Florida Development

Mixed-use development Plaza Coral Gables is being built across three city blocks in Coral Gables, FL. The development includes two office towers, a 17-story luxury apartment building, a 242-room Loews Hotel, 35 low-rise lofts/apartments and 162,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space.

The North Office Tower, completed in late 2020, has become the headquarters for Agave Ponce. The building fronts Ponce de Leon, a major thoroughfare of Coral Gables, and the two-story ground floor lobby functions as a de facto introduction to the entire Plaza Coral Gables development.

As a defining feature of the North Tower—and the project as a whole—a nearly 26-foot-long, 26-foot-high Planar DirectLight X LED Video Wall System with a 1.8mm pixel pitch (DLX1.8) in a 13x23 configuration was integrated in the lobby space.

Installed by audiovisual integrator Pro Sound & Video, the Planar DirectLight X LED video wall is positioned approximately 8 feet off the ground and extends nearly all the way to the lobby ceiling, 35 feet from the floor.

According to Chad Christensen, technology manager at Agave Ponce, “The LED video wall is very impressive, and it drives home the point that the building is unlike anything else in the area. It represents what we bring to the table in terms of premium office, hotel, residential and commercial space.”

Pro Sound & Video worked with Planar, Agave Ponce, and the building architect on the video wall design and installed Planar DirectLight X into the space using a custom Draper mount solution.

“The video wall looks absolutely incredible in the space,” said Pro Sound & Video account executive Mark Wilson. “It’s the standout feature of the room, just magnificent. The project was a well-coordinated effort, and it showcases what Planar and Pro Sound & Video are capable of doing.”

A Stunning Building Amenity

The Planar DirectLight X LED video wall provides a compelling tool for generating excitement in the lobby and driving occupancy in the North Tower. “We use it to welcome new and prospective tenants to the building,” Christensen said. “It lets them know that we understand how important it is to incorporate the latest technology in a Class A office building.”

The Planar DirectLight X LED video wall is not only a dramatic visual feature, but also an amenity. “That’s the unique selling point of the LED video wall,” Christensen said. “Tenants of the building can hold events in the space and use the display to their benefit. It provides a tremendous value for companies that locate here.”

Supporting the City’s Cultural Heritage

Coral Gables is known for its art scene and rich cultural history. From the time the video wall was first planned, Agave Ponce intended to use Planar DirectLight X as a digital canvas for art in public places.

“Art and culture are ingrained into the city’s process, and it was important for us to contribute to that,” Christensen said. “We anticipate partnering with the city and hosting a lot of events. Our goal is for the LED display to serve as a community wall for featuring different forms of artwork and supporting local artists.”

Agave Ponce engaged Miami-based Blackdove, a curator of digital art, to provide collections of video artwork that are displayed on the LED video wall. Agave Ponce also features content and imagery unique to Mexico. “Our company is part of the Jose Cuervo family, and we have lots of beautiful scenery of agave fields and the countryside that we showcase on the video wall. It’s been a great tool and we’re still discovering all of the different capabilities that it offers. Planar has been a great partner and we are very pleased with how everything turned out.”

About the Planar Directlight X LED Video Wall System

The Planar DirectLight X LED Video Wall System supports a range of fine pixel pitches and includes full front service access and a mission-critical design for 24x7 reliability. The Planar DirectLight X LED video wall solution embeds advanced video processing directly into the product via the off-board Planar Video Controller. Planar DirectLight X also includes the Planar Remote Power Supply, which moves heat, depth, noise, weight, service points and electrical outlets away from the video wall and into a rack room. A 16:9 aspect ratio and precise pixel pitches ensure every model achieves exact Full HD, 4K or 8K resolutions.

