WaFd Bank Installs Planar Video Wall Systems

WaFd Bank headquarters features two nearly 7-foot-long, 12-foot-high Planar Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall Systems in main entry, showcasing live art and moments inspired by nature to create welcoming experience for visitors.

WaFd Bank recently remodeled its headquarters in downtown Seattle, installing Planar video walls in the new entry and interior lobby to support the company's mission of reaching more diverse audiences and establishing deeper connections with customers.

Watch the video below to see the installation of Planar displays at WaFd Bank.

“It was important to really understand WaFd’s culture in order to map it to a digital experience,” said NewReach founder Roger Starkweather, who company was hired for digital branding at WaFd Bank. “WaFd Bank is a hundred-year-old family-run institution with a legacy in the Pacific Northwest. They are personable. They are relatable. All of these elements of their DNA had to come out in new, interesting, and creative ways.”

NewReach developed a content strategy that centers on brand messaging and reaching customers through their personal journeys to help them achieve long-term goals. The campaign also establishes WaFd Bank headquarters, in downtown Seattle, as a model for a digital experience that other WaFd Bank branches can aspire to.

The Connected Walls

In the main entry, the Connected Walls consist of two nearly 7-foot-long, 12-foot-high Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall Systems in portrait orientation and 3x3 configurations. Installed by audio visual integrator AVI-SPL, number one on the 2020 SCN Top 50 list, the video walls—which are mounted on either side of the entrance space—provide a canvas for artful and inspirational content that creates a welcoming experience for both WaFd Bank customers and visitors alike. Content shown on the Connected Walls highlight WaFd’s connection to the community and include live art moments inspired by nature as well as artwork from Stefan Frei, the goalkeeper of the Seattle Sounders of MLS soccer.

“The Connected Walls make a great statement when you walk in,” said Steve Mauer, web manager and AV specialist with WaFd Bank. “The goal was to create a big impression on people and the video walls certainly do that.”

Lobby Video Wall Highlights Brand and Educational Content

In WaFd’s interior lobby, an 8-foot-long, 4.5-foot-high Clarity Matrix G3 LCD Video Wall in a 2x2 configuration was integrated to reinforce the bank’s brand and educate customers about WaFd’s features.

“Visitors have a longer dwell time in the lobby environment, which provides more opportunity to connect with visitors and tell the WaFd Bank story,” said Steven Picanza, co-founder at Latin & Code, a strategic partner of NewReach, who was the chief brand strategist of the WaFd Bank digital content.

Why Planar?

NewReach selected Clarity Matrix G3 for the project for its near-seamless picture and durability in public spaces, according to Starkweather. “Clarity Matrix G3 offered minimal bezels and we designed content around those lines—we used the bezels to our advantage,” he said.

“The bank remodel and new video walls are a huge improvement from before. The displays look great and we are very pleased with the results,” Mauer concluded.