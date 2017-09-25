DPAA Leads Advertising Week Sessions on Programmatic and Location Data

- DPAA will lead a pair of Advertising Week sessions focusing on location data and programmatic. The panelists will examine the state of both technologies, present real world examples and make projections on how they will impact brands in the coming years. It is anticipated that some panelists will be announcing new digital agreements and application launches.
"Digital out-of-home's great strength is that is can reach today's mobile consumer outside the home with relevant, targeted ads," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA and moderator of the panels. "These sessions will address some of the game-changing technology that is fueling the growth of the DOOH sector, and more importantly will focus on what it all means for the future of brands and how they will impact consumers."
The DPAA sessions scheduled are:
"Digital Out-of-Home & Programmatic: Current Practices, Future Growth"
Tuesday, September 26, 3pm ET
Target Media Stage at Playstation, 1515 Broadway
Moderator: Barry Frey
Panelists:
Ian Dallimore, Director Digital Innovation & Sales Strategy, Lamar Advertising
Mike Gamaroff, SVP Channel Strategy, Sito Mobile
Matt Schroeder, Group Analytics Director, Cross Media
Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO, Hivestack
Session description: Digital marketers, DOOH network, ad tech and
mobile data providers share their view of DOOH programmatic, where we
are now, and plans for continued growth.
"How Location Data is Transforming Advertising"
Wednesday, September 27, 4:30pm ET
Target Media Stage at Playstation, 1515 Broadway
Moderator: Barry Frey
Panelists:
Scott Marden, CMO, Captivate
Marta Martinez, CRO, Intersection
Chris Polos, Head of Sales, Verifone Media
Session description: Location is the new cookie. Mobile and location
data are changing how and where brands place advertising and
advertising dollars. With the ability to follow the consumer, create
cohorts, and in many cases knowing where she will go next, location
has been a game changer, especially when combined with digital
out-of-home. Learn from experts how location data and digital
out-of-home deliver a one-two punch!