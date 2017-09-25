DPAA Leads Advertising Week Sessions on Programmatic and Location Data

DPAA will lead a pair of Advertising Week sessions focusing on location data and programmatic. The panelists will examine the state of both technologies, present real world examples and make projections on how they will impact brands in the coming years. It is anticipated that some panelists will be announcing new digital agreements and application launches.



"Digital out-of-home's great strength is that is can reach today's mobile consumer outside the home with relevant, targeted ads," said Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA and moderator of the panels. "These sessions will address some of the game-changing technology that is fueling the growth of the DOOH sector, and more importantly will focus on what it all means for the future of brands and how they will impact consumers."

The DPAA sessions scheduled are:

"Digital Out-of-Home & Programmatic: Current Practices, Future Growth"



Tuesday, September 26, 3pm ET

Target Media Stage at Playstation, 1515 Broadway

Moderator: Barry Frey

Panelists:

Ian Dallimore, Director Digital Innovation & Sales Strategy, Lamar Advertising

Mike Gamaroff, SVP Channel Strategy, Sito Mobile

Matt Schroeder, Group Analytics Director, Cross Media

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO, Hivestack

Session description: Digital marketers, DOOH network, ad tech and

mobile data providers share their view of DOOH programmatic, where we

are now, and plans for continued growth.

"How Location Data is Transforming Advertising"



Wednesday, September 27, 4:30pm ET

Target Media Stage at Playstation, 1515 Broadway

Moderator: Barry Frey

Panelists:

Scott Marden, CMO, Captivate

Marta Martinez, CRO, Intersection

Chris Polos, Head of Sales, Verifone Media

Session description: Location is the new cookie. Mobile and location

data are changing how and where brands place advertising and

advertising dollars. With the ability to follow the consumer, create

cohorts, and in many cases knowing where she will go next, location

has been a game changer, especially when combined with digital

out-of-home. Learn from experts how location data and digital

out-of-home deliver a one-two punch!